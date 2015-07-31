July 31 Dipula Income Fund Ltd

* Brigitte de Bruyn has resigned as financial director of dipula with effect from 31 August 2015, in order to pursue new interests

* Embarked upon a process of appointing a suitable replacement and expects to make an announcement in this regard in near future

* de Bruyn will remain available to assist company in preparation of financial results for year ended 31 August 2015