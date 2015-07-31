BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJucCS) Further company coverage:
July 31 Dipula Income Fund Ltd
* Brigitte de Bruyn has resigned as financial director of dipula with effect from 31 August 2015, in order to pursue new interests
* Embarked upon a process of appointing a suitable replacement and expects to make an announcement in this regard in near future
* de Bruyn will remain available to assist company in preparation of financial results for year ended 31 August 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AIG names Donna Demaio Executive vice president and chief auditor