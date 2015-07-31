Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 31 Telkom Sa Soc Ltd
* Net revenue for q1 of our financial year grew 1.7 percent
* Capital expenditure amounted to approximately r730 million, which is 15.3 percent higher than our capital expenditure for same period in 2014.
* Q1 mobile net revenue up 68.5 percent to approximately r350 million
* Q1 active mobile subscribers increased 11.7 pct to 2 142 890 with a blended arpu of r82.87
* To date have approved 2399 voluntary severance and retirement packages at a cost of approximately r 1.1 billion
* Q1 has seen a delay in our planned restructuring initiatives following a court order to halt our section 189 process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order