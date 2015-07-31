July 31 Bank Vozrozhdenie PJSC :

* Says Elena Orlova has divested her 26.69 pct stake in company

* Says Tatyana Orlova, member of the board of directors and deputy chairman of the management board, has acquired 26.69 pct stake in company Source text - bit.ly/1LUMAO4 , bit.ly/1KFjb92

