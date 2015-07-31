BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJucCS) Further company coverage:
July 31 Bank Vozrozhdenie PJSC :
* Says Elena Orlova has divested her 26.69 pct stake in company
* Says Tatyana Orlova, member of the board of directors and deputy chairman of the management board, has acquired 26.69 pct stake in company Source text - bit.ly/1LUMAO4 , bit.ly/1KFjb92
* AIG names Donna Demaio Executive vice president and chief auditor