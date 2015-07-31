July 31 ATLANTIC PETROLEUM:

* Says its subsidiary Atlantic Petroleum UK Limited has completed on the sale and purchase agreement with Third Energy Offshore Limited for the sale of Atlantic Petroleum's interests in P1724 (UK Block 43/13b which contains the Pegasus West Gas Discovery), P1727 (UK Blocks 43/17b and 43/18b) and P2128 (Block 43/12)

* Third Energy has purchased Atlantic Petroleum's 10 pct working interests in the above licences for a total potential consideration of £16.5 million of which £7.5 million was paid on completion

* Remaining payments are conditional on production from Pegasus West and further development in the blocks

* The licences are operated by Centrica North Sea Gas which holds 55 percent equity

* Prior to the sale, Atlantic Petroleum held 10 percent equity with the remaining equity 35 percent held by Third Energy Offshore