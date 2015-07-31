UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 31 Centrale del Latte di Torino & C SpA :
* H1 net profit 330,000 euros ($365,180) versus 55,000 euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 48.7 million euros versus 51.1 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9037 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.