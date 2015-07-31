US STOCKS-Wall St posts sharp gains, fueled by strong consumer data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.73 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
July 31 BFW Liegenschaften AG :
* H1 net rental income increased by 18 pct to 7.8 million Swiss francs ($8.10 million) (previous year 6.6 million Swiss francs)
* H1 EBIT of 12.5 million Swiss francs (previous year 7.0 million Swiss francs)
* H1 net earnings will be at about 8.5 million Swiss francs (previous year 4.4 million Swiss francs)
Source text - bit.ly/1eGBdMs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9634 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.73 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
* Marcato comments on Buffalo Wild Wings' retention of the Cypress Group