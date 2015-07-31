July 31 BFW Liegenschaften AG :

* H1 net rental income increased by 18 pct to 7.8 million Swiss francs ($8.10 million) (previous year 6.6 million Swiss francs)

* H1 EBIT of 12.5 million Swiss francs (previous year 7.0 million Swiss francs)

* H1 net earnings will be at about 8.5 million Swiss francs (previous year 4.4 million Swiss francs)

Source text - bit.ly/1eGBdMs

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9634 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)