UPDATE 1-Crop shipper AGT sees resolution of India-Canada pulse trade snag

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 28 Canada's AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, one of the world's biggest exporters of peas and lentils, expects India to extend an exemption for Canada within days from a crop fumigation policy that threatened to jeopardize C$1.1 billion ($823 million) in annual trade of the food staples, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib said on Tuesday.