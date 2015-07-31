US STOCKS-Wall St posts sharp gains, fueled by strong consumer data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.73 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
July 31 Euronext NV :
* Intends to initiate a program to purchase its own shares for up to initially 317,195 shares
* The program will be executed between Aug. 3 through Sept. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.73 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
* Marcato comments on Buffalo Wild Wings' retention of the Cypress Group