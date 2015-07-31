UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 31 Finatis SA :
* H1 revenue 24.00 billion euros versus 23.56 billion euros ($26.00 billion) year ago
* H1 current operating income 500 million euros versus 814 million euros year ago
* H1 consolidated net income 138 million euros versus 172 million euros year ago
* H1 individual net income 17.4 million euros versus 15.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9063 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.