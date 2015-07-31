US STOCKS-Wall St posts sharp gains, fueled by strong consumer data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.73 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
July 31 Banco Mare Nostrum SA (IPO-BMAR.MC):
* H1 net interest income 250 million euros ($275.65 million) versus 291 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 42 million euros versus 41 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Marcato comments on Buffalo Wild Wings' retention of the Cypress Group