Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 31 Arena Bilgisayar :
* Q2 net profit of 1.1 million lira ($398,565) versus 5.6 million lira year ago
* Q2 revenue of 330.9 million lira versus 273.7 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.7599 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order