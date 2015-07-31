BRIEF-Evolving Systems Q4 earnings per share $0.11
* Evolving Systems reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
July 31 Leadmedia Group SA :
* H1 revenue 9.6 million euros ($10.56 million) versus 15.0 million euros year ago
* H1 gross margin drops 18 pct to 7.0 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1JVRUwh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9087 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 28 Euronet Worldwide Inc ramped up its fight against China's Ant Financial Services Group in trying to acquire MoneyGram International Inc , urging the U.S. government to closely scrutinize the rival Chinese bid saying it raises "significant national security risks."