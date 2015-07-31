BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics Q4 loss per share $0.20
* Asterias Biotherapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and highlights recent development progress
July 31 Kiadis Pharma BV :
* Kiadis Pharma announces it raised an additional 2.0 million euros ($2.20 million) via exercise of the over-allotment option and the end of the stabilisation period in relation to its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asterias Biotherapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and highlights recent development progress
* Depomed announces cooperation agreement with Starboard Value Lp including CEO and board changes