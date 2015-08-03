BRIEF-Warteck Invest FY EBIT up at CHF 26.6 mln
* FY EBIT of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.81 million), an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year (24.8 million francs)
Aug 3 Daetwyler Holding AG :
* Is acquiring a company to reinforce and expand its sealing solutions division's product portfolio for its customers in automotive industry
* On 31 July 2015, signed a contract to acquire Italian-based company Origom s.p.a.
* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price
* Completion of transaction is scheduled for Sept. Source text - bit.ly/1SUnX4q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank Coop says to reduce board to seven members from nine, Chairman Lewin hands over role to deputy Sturm