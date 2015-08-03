Aug 3 Daetwyler Holding AG :

* Is acquiring a company to reinforce and expand its sealing solutions division's product portfolio for its customers in automotive industry

* On 31 July 2015, signed a contract to acquire Italian-based company Origom s.p.a.

* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price

* Completion of transaction is scheduled for Sept. Source text - bit.ly/1SUnX4q