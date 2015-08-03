UPDATE 1-S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get fresh $2.6 bln bailout
* State banks prepare 2.9 trillion won bailout plan for Daewoo
Aug 3 Vastned Retail Belgium NV :
* Acquires a property located at Graanmarkt 13 in the Antwerp city centre
* Investment of approximately 6 million euros ($6.58 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* State banks prepare 2.9 trillion won bailout plan for Daewoo
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan's central bank will maintain economic momentum and appropriately expand domestic demand, the central bank governor said in a report to Taiwan's cabinet on Thursday.