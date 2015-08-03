RPT-Mobileye deal to fuel investment in late-stage Israeli start-ups
* Israeli start-ups raised nearly $5 billion in 2016, up 11 pct
Aug 3 Astrazeneca Plc
* AstraZeneca and Isis Pharmaceuticals to discover and develop antisense drugs for cardiovascular, metabolic and renal diseases
* AstraZeneca will pay an upfront fee of $65 million to Isis Pharmaceuticals
* Isis Pharmaceuticals is also eligible to earn tiered double-digit royalties on annual net sales for each programme. Link to source: [bit.ly/1MFOMcX] Further company coverage:
* Israeli start-ups raised nearly $5 billion in 2016, up 11 pct
* Oil higher as traders see buying opportunity but glut weighs