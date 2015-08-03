Aug 3 Astrazeneca Plc

* AstraZeneca and Isis Pharmaceuticals to discover and develop antisense drugs for cardiovascular, metabolic and renal diseases

* AstraZeneca will pay an upfront fee of $65 million to Isis Pharmaceuticals

* Isis Pharmaceuticals is also eligible to earn tiered double-digit royalties on annual net sales for each programme. Link to source: [bit.ly/1MFOMcX] Further company coverage: