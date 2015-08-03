BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler posts FY sales of 138.0 million euros
* 2016 annual financial statements: sales and profit according to plan. Gross profit margin up by 6 pct. Change in the supervisory board.
Aug 3 Diagnostic Medical Systems SA (DMS) :
* Acquires STEMCIS
* STEMCIS is specialized in tissue engineering and cell of the animal and human adipose tissue for the treatment of multiple pathologies
* The acquisition will be financed via capital increase of 2,291,298 euros ($2.51 million) reserved for shareholders of STEMCIS, through issuance of 9,165,192 DMS shares at a price of 0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 2016 annual financial statements: sales and profit according to plan. Gross profit margin up by 6 pct. Change in the supervisory board.
* FY total revenue increases 43 pct to 9.8 million euros ($10.58 million)