BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler posts FY sales of 138.0 million euros
* 2016 annual financial statements: sales and profit according to plan. Gross profit margin up by 6 pct. Change in the supervisory board.
Aug 3 Medivir Ab
* Medivir announces that Janssen has started a phase I study to evaluate the effect of simeprevir and odalasvir on al-335 pharmacokinetics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 2016 annual financial statements: sales and profit according to plan. Gross profit margin up by 6 pct. Change in the supervisory board.
* FY total revenue increases 43 pct to 9.8 million euros ($10.58 million)