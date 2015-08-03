Aug 3 Ascendis Health Ltd :

* Acquisition of initial 49 pct of Farmalider S.A a Spanish pharmaceutical group

* Acquisition provides Ascendis with an entry into attractive eur 23billion Spanish pharmaceutical market

* Initial acquisition effective date is 30 October 2014

* Consideration for acquisition is 100.2 million rand in cash on 31 July 2015; and further amount of 109.8 million rand payable on 31 January 2017