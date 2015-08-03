China stocks inch up despite B-share slump
SHANGHAI, March 23 China stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday, despite a slump in Shanghai B shares amid worries over tight liquidity and stepped-up regulation.
Aug 3 IKF SpA :
* Signs private agreement with Ittierre SpA (in composition with creditors), Officine Tessili Italiane Srl (OTI Srl) e Holding del Conte SpA (HDC) to buy 100 percent of OTI Srl and for rent of business unit of Ittierre by Sept. 15
* To sign the rent contract of Ittierre's business unit through OTI Srl
* OTI Srl to be bought through acquisition of 51 percent of its stake from HDC and 49 percent from Antonio Bianchi with whom the agreement was already signed on July 20
* Overall deal value is 312,750 euros ($343,587.15), 162,750 euros paid in cash and the reminder in shares of controlled companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, March 23 The supervisory board of Russian bank VTB has recommended paying dividends of 0.00117 roubles per ordinary share for 2016, amounting to a payout of 15.2 billion roubles ($263 million), the bank said in a statement.