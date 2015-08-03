Aug 3 IKF SpA :

* Signs private agreement with Ittierre SpA (in composition with creditors), Officine Tessili Italiane Srl (OTI Srl) e Holding del Conte SpA (HDC) to buy 100 percent of OTI Srl and for rent of business unit of Ittierre by Sept. 15

* To sign the rent contract of Ittierre's business unit through OTI Srl

* OTI Srl to be bought through acquisition of 51 percent of its stake from HDC and 49 percent from Antonio Bianchi with whom the agreement was already signed on July 20

* Overall deal value is 312,750 euros ($343,587.15), 162,750 euros paid in cash and the reminder in shares of controlled companies