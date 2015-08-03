China stocks inch up despite B-share slump
SHANGHAI, March 23 China stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday, despite a slump in Shanghai B shares amid worries over tight liquidity and stepped-up regulation.
Aug 3 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Akelius acquires 250 apartments in Berlin
* Houses have been built between 1885 and 1975 and price is 14,400 Swedish crowns ($1,673.60) per square meter
MOSCOW, March 23 The supervisory board of Russian bank VTB has recommended paying dividends of 0.00117 roubles per ordinary share for 2016, amounting to a payout of 15.2 billion roubles ($263 million), the bank said in a statement.