* Q2 net sales 30.8 million euros ($33.80 million) versus 33.0 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 2.9 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year ago

* Says year 2015 net sales are estimated to be below last year's level

* Operating profit is estimated to grow in 2015

