Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 3 Affecto Plc :
* Q2 net sales 30.8 million euros ($33.80 million) versus 33.0 million euros year ago
* Q2 operating profit 2.9 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year ago
* Says year 2015 net sales are estimated to be below last year's level
* Operating profit is estimated to grow in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order