BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management cuts stake in Blue Bird to 9.5 pct
* Coliseum capital Management LLC had previously reported a stake of 11.7 percent in Blue Bird as of March 8 (corrects source)
Aug 3 Garanti Faktoring :
* Says Fitch upgrades long term rating to AAA from AA+, outlook stable
* Fitch upgrades issuer default ratings to BBB from BBB-
* United Bancshares Inc - on March 22 co, Benchmark Bancorp entered into an agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing