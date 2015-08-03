UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 3 BHB Brauholding Bayern Mitte AG :
* H1 consolidated sales up by 1.9 pct to 8.043 million euros ($8.80 million) (2014: 7.893 million euros)
* H1 net profit at 144,000 euros, down by 20,000 euros compared to previous year's period Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9118 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.