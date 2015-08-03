PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 23
Aug 3 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd
* Welcomes announcement made by kurdistan regional government's ministry of natural resources ("MNR")
* Statement today regarding producing international oil companies ("IOCs") in Kurdistan region
* KRG will on a monthly basis allocate a portion of revenue from its direct crude oil sales to producing iocs, to cover their ongoing expenses
* KRG envisages making additional revenue available to iocs to enable them to begin to catch up on past receivables due under their production sharing contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
