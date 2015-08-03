Aug 3 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd

* Welcomes announcement made by kurdistan regional government's ministry of natural resources ("MNR")

* Statement today regarding producing international oil companies ("IOCs") in Kurdistan region

* KRG will on a monthly basis allocate a portion of revenue from its direct crude oil sales to producing iocs, to cover their ongoing expenses

* KRG envisages making additional revenue available to iocs to enable them to begin to catch up on past receivables due under their production sharing contracts