Aug 3 Vedanta Resources Plc

* Notes recent media reports that proceedings have been issued in London high court by law firm Leigh Day relating to KCM's (Konkola Copper Mines) mining activities

* Company has not been served with proceedings and is therefore unable to comment on content of those proceedings.

* Confirms that it has received a letter from Leigh Day making certain allegations about KCM's mining activities in Zambia

* Will provide Leigh Day with a full response to their letter