PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 3 Aggreko Plc
* Directorate change
* David Taylor-Smith stepped down from his position as an executive director of Aggreko Plc on 1 August 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.