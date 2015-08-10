BRIEF-Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank announces issuance of bonds
* Total issuance amount: no more than RMB1.3 billion or equivalent
Aug 10 PKO BP :
* No.1 lender Polish PKO BP's Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello said on Monday the bank aimed at its net profit rising quarter-on-quarter in the third and fourth quarters of the year. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Wiktor Szary)
* Gtja Securities Hk entered into hong kong underwriting agreement with Guotai Junan Securities and others