Aug 3 Heineken NV :

* H1 group revenue up 2.0 pct organically with group revenue per hectolitre up 1.1 pct

* H1 group revenue of 10.93 billion euros ($12.00 billion) versus 10.20 billion euros a year ago

* H1 group operating profit (beia) 1.69 billion euros versus 1.56 billion euros year ago (up 4.7 pct organically)

* H1 net profit (beia) of 915 million euros, up 14 pct organically

* Group beer volumes for Q2 at 55.0 mhl versus 54.6 mhl a year ago

* H1 group beer volume up 1.0 pct driven by Americas, Asia Pacific and Africa Middle East

* Reaffirms all elements of its 2015 outlook

* Expects to drive further organic revenue and profit growth

* Expects positive organic revenue growth in 2015 with volume growth at a more moderate level than 2014

* Interim dividend of 0.44 euro per share of 1.60 euro nominal value will be paid on 12 august 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)