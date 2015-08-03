UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Aug 3 Heineken NV :
* H1 group revenue up 2.0 pct organically with group revenue per hectolitre up 1.1 pct
* H1 group revenue of 10.93 billion euros ($12.00 billion) versus 10.20 billion euros a year ago
* H1 group operating profit (beia) 1.69 billion euros versus 1.56 billion euros year ago (up 4.7 pct organically)
* H1 net profit (beia) of 915 million euros, up 14 pct organically
* Group beer volumes for Q2 at 55.0 mhl versus 54.6 mhl a year ago
* H1 group beer volume up 1.0 pct driven by Americas, Asia Pacific and Africa Middle East
* Reaffirms all elements of its 2015 outlook
* Expects to drive further organic revenue and profit growth
* Expects positive organic revenue growth in 2015 with volume growth at a more moderate level than 2014
* Interim dividend of 0.44 euro per share of 1.60 euro nominal value will be paid on 12 august 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.