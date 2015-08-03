BRIEF-Bank Coop to change name to Bank Cler, Basler KB boosts stake
* Bank Coop says to reduce board to seven members from nine, Chairman Lewin hands over role to deputy Sturm
Aug 3 BKW AG :
* Has signed the contract to purchase the Fresnoy Brancourt wind farm
* Total value of the transaction has not been disclosed
* Uzi Blumensohn, SHL's chairman of board of directors, has stepped down from his position with immediate effect