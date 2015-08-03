Aug 3 Altice SA :

* Altice Group acquires shares in Numericable-SFR

* It acquired 1,298,398 shares in Numericable-SFR on July 31 at a price per share of 49.75 euros

* Total consideration of transaction is 64,595,300 euros ($70.89 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)