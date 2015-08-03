Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 3 Altice SA :
* Altice Group acquires shares in Numericable-SFR
* It acquired 1,298,398 shares in Numericable-SFR on July 31 at a price per share of 49.75 euros
* Total consideration of transaction is 64,595,300 euros ($70.89 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order