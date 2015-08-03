Aug 3 Petroceltic International Plc :

* Contemplating issuing up to $175 million of senior secured callable bonds

* Has engaged with a broad group of international institutional credit and industry investors to discuss their appetite to participate in bond issue

* Received positive confirmation of its strategy and outlook, and quality of interest in isarene production sharing contract for credit investors

* Decided to suspend formal marketing of bond issue until completion of transfer of its interest in the Isarene PSC

* In meantime, co will continue discussions with selected potential investors