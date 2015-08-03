Aug 3 Petroceltic International Plc :
* Contemplating issuing up to $175 million of senior secured
callable bonds
* Has engaged with a broad group of international
institutional credit and industry investors to discuss their
appetite to participate in bond issue
* Received positive confirmation of its strategy and
outlook, and quality of interest in isarene production sharing
contract for credit investors
* Decided to suspend formal marketing of bond issue until
completion of transfer of its interest in the Isarene PSC
* In meantime, co will continue discussions with selected
potential investors
