Aug 3 Design Hotels AG :

* H1 EBITDA increased by 4 percent to 689,000 euros

* H1 sales increase by 16.5 percent to 8.4 million euros ($9.22 million)

* EBIT in the first half of 2015 at 509,000 euros compared to 511,000 euros in the same period last year

* H1 profit after tax amounted to 364,000 euros, compared with 372,000 euros year ago

* For 2015 expects revenue of approx. 16.7 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1ITbj6d Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9115 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)