UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 3 Design Hotels AG :
* H1 EBITDA increased by 4 percent to 689,000 euros
* H1 sales increase by 16.5 percent to 8.4 million euros ($9.22 million)
* EBIT in the first half of 2015 at 509,000 euros compared to 511,000 euros in the same period last year
* H1 profit after tax amounted to 364,000 euros, compared with 372,000 euros year ago
* For 2015 expects revenue of approx. 16.7 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1ITbj6d Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9115 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.