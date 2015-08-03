BRIEF-Warteck Invest FY EBIT up at CHF 26.6 mln
* FY EBIT of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.81 million), an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year (24.8 million francs)
Aug 3 Schmolz & Bickenbach AG :
* Distribution activities of special steel of Schmolz + Bickenbach in Germany, Austria, Netherlands and Belgium have been purchased by IMS Group Source text: bit.ly/1M653ss Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank Coop says to reduce board to seven members from nine, Chairman Lewin hands over role to deputy Sturm