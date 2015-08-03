Aug 3 Affecto Plc :

* Affecto is restructuring its business activities and evaluates reducing personnel in Finland

* As a result Finnish operations are experiencing declining order backlog

* Plans to restructure and streamline its Finnish business activities in order to ensure future competitiveness

* These actions are estimated to reduce Affecto's current personnel in Finland up to 50 employees Source text for Eikon:

