China stocks inch up despite B-share slump
SHANGHAI, March 23 China stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday, despite a slump in Shanghai B shares amid worries over tight liquidity and stepped-up regulation.
Aug 3 Horus AG :
* Half-year earnings before tax of 226,000 euros ($248,035.00)(H1 2014 8,000 euros)
* H1 result of ordinary operations of 279,000 euros (H1 2014 28,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, March 23 China stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday, despite a slump in Shanghai B shares amid worries over tight liquidity and stepped-up regulation.
MOSCOW, March 23 The supervisory board of Russian bank VTB has recommended paying dividends of 0.00117 roubles per ordinary share for 2016, amounting to a payout of 15.2 billion roubles ($263 million), the bank said in a statement.