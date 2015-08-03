China stocks inch up despite B-share slump
SHANGHAI, March 23 China stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday, despite a slump in Shanghai B shares amid worries over tight liquidity and stepped-up regulation.
Aug 3 Rosgosstrakh OJSC :
* Says plans reorganization by merger with Rosgosstrakh LLC
* The decision on the reorganization will be made by EGM on Sept. 25 Source text - bit.ly/1MHsDfo
MOSCOW, March 23 The supervisory board of Russian bank VTB has recommended paying dividends of 0.00117 roubles per ordinary share for 2016, amounting to a payout of 15.2 billion roubles ($263 million), the bank said in a statement.