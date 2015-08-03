Aug 3 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :

* Q2 net sales 10.6 million euros ($11.60 million) versus 10.8 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 3.0 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year ago

* 2015 net sales are estimated to remain almost at 2014 level

* Says 2015 operating profit from its own operations, excluding share of Alma Media's and other associated companies' results, are estimated to decline somewhat from 2014 level

