* Following the decision to withdraw from Stavropol (Russia) residential facilities management market shares of group of companies active in Stavropol were transferred on August 3

* Value of share sale - purchase agreement is 4 million roubles ($63,753)

* Disposal of companies will not have any negative impact on financial result of City Service Group

* In financial statements of City Service group, Stavropol companies were accounted as discontinued operations

