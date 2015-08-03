Aug 3 Fenerbahce Futbol AS :

* Signs deal with Yildiz Holding for advertisement and promotion rights at total of $90 million

* Deal includes name rights of Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium and other several rights

* Says deal to cover 10 seasons from 2015-2016 season to 2024-2025 season

