Aug 4 Cellnex Telecom SA :

* H1 net sales 268.2 million euros ($293.8 million) versus 200.0 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 18.2 million euros versus 30.6 million euros year ago

* H1 adjusted EBITDA 115 million euros versus 91 million euros year ago

* Says adjusted upward its forecast for EBITDA for 2015 and expects EBITDA to reach 235 million euros

* Net debt 956 million euros at end-June versus 342 million euros at end-Dec 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)