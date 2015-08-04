UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Aug 4 SDL Plc
* Interim results for six months ended 30 June 2015
* Group revenues 133.9 mln stg, up 4 pct
* Group profit before amortisation and tax ("PBTA") 9.3 mln stg versus last year of 6.7 mln stg, up 39 pct
* Language services revenue growth of 4 pct, with net contribution margin up 5.6 pct
* New language services clients in period include Acurian UK, Adama, and Akamai Technologies, Huawei and Mitsubishi Electric
* Technology revenue growth of 3 pct
* Within our technology segment ARR has continued to grow, but new bookings have been disappointing and we have made some proactive changes within segment-CEO
* Expectations for group remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.