Aug 3 Chemical Specialities Ltd

* Notice to apply for termination of business rescue proceedings and to place company into provisional liquidation

* Business Rescue Practitioners have concluded that there is no reasonable prospect for company to be rescued

* Application for provisional liquidation will be heard in High Court of South Africa, Kwazulu-Natal, Durban on Aug 5