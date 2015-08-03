BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens meets 2016 EBITDA guidance, proposes EUR 1.30/share dividend
* Announces 2016 EBITDA 46.7 million euros, in line with its outlook 43 - 49 million euros
Aug 3 New Value AG :
* Has found a partner willing to assume claims, buyer has agreed to reimburse up-front an initial portion of claims
* Agreed initial payment resulting from sale of claims will lead to an increase in net asset value (NAV) of New Value AG by 0.23 Swiss francs ($0.2374)
* Will participate substantially in future proceeds from any agreement or court proceedings
* Says co submits application on March 23 for delisting from Tokyo Stock Exchange