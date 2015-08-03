Aug 3 New Value AG :

* Has found a partner willing to assume claims, buyer has agreed to reimburse up-front an initial portion of claims

* Agreed initial payment resulting from sale of claims will lead to an increase in net asset value (NAV) of New Value AG by 0.23 Swiss francs ($0.2374)

* Will participate substantially in future proceeds from any agreement or court proceedings

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9689 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)