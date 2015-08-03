BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management cuts stake in Blue Bird to 9.5 pct
* Coliseum capital Management LLC had previously reported a stake of 11.7 percent in Blue Bird as of March 8 (corrects source)
Aug 3 Tamburi Investment Partners SpA :
* Reports H1 net profit of 19.7 million euros ($21.57 million) versus 21.9 million euros a year ago
* H1 total revenues of 870,684 euros versus 4.8 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1hfOddN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* United Bancshares Inc - on March 22 co, Benchmark Bancorp entered into an agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing