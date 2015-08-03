Aug 3 Natra SA :

* Says Mikel Beitia Larranaga steps down as CEO effective August 7

* Until new CEO is named, creates executive committee comprised of three directors Juan Ignacio Egana, Ana Munoz Beraza, Pedro Santisteban Padro who will take on additional duties an support board of directors Source text for Eikon:

