FOREX-Dollar weak as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
Aug 4 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :
* Q2 sales stabilized at 781 million Swiss francs. At constant exchange rates, sales increased by 5.9 pct to 827 million Swiss francs
* Q2 EBITDA 132 million Swiss francs versus 130 million Swiss francs year ago
* Q2 group's order intake increased by 1.0 pct to 731 million Swiss francs compared to 724 million Swiss francs in Q2 2014
* Full-Year guidance for 2015 unchanged Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.