Aug 4 Travis Perkins Plc

* Strong momentum, trading in line with plan and investing for sustainable growth

* Revenue increased by 7.8 percent with like-for-like revenue up 5.7 percent (16.5 percent on a two-year basis)

* Adjusted operating profit, excluding impact of property profits, increased by 9.0 percent to 182 million pounds