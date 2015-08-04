Aug 4 Just Eat Plc

* Just eat delivers another period of excellent growth

* Revenue up 54% to £107.8 million and underlying ebitda up 62% to £25.8 million.

* Orders up 52% to 41.9 million (h1 2014: 27.5 million), like-for-like i orders up 47%

* Operating cashflow of £26.5 million, (h1 2014: £15.4 million), representing 103% of underlying ebitda

* Active users iv up 59% to 11.0 million (as at 30 june 2014: 6.9 million)

* Acquisition of menulog group completed on 15 june 2015; business progressing to plan

* Seven other m&a deals completed

* Management now expects revenue for 2015 of around £230 million, with such revenue over-performance expected to continue into 2016.

* By end of current financial year, we intend to invest an additional £8 million in marketing in our core markets

* Notwithstanding this significantly increased investment, we remain on track to deliver ebitda for current year in line with expectations