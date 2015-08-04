Aug 4 Comptel Oyj :

* Comptel has received a significant order for application development services from a Saudi Arabian customer

* The order covers a broad range of Comptel software solutions and is based on a new frame agreement between Comptel and the customer

* The value of the order is about 2.6 million euros ($2.85 million) Source text for Eikon:

