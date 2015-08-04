Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 4 Comptel Oyj :
* Comptel has received a significant order for application development services from a Saudi Arabian customer
* The order covers a broad range of Comptel software solutions and is based on a new frame agreement between Comptel and the customer
* The value of the order is about 2.6 million euros ($2.85 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
